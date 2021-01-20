‘Balloon buddy’ delivered to isolated Albuquerque senior citizens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lonely senior citizens who have been in isolation are receiving a surprise. Balloon artists around the country have started the “Adopt A Grandparent” campaign. Anyone can adopt a resident at a chosen assisted living facility and for $25 a balloon buddy will be delivered to them.

“We’ve been making these cute balloon buddies for each resident in a facility. Seniors have been isolated, haven’t been able to talk to anyone. So, we decided since we have time on our hands we can donate these balloon buddies,” said Dawn Warnack of Urban Balloons by Dawn.

Urban Balloons by Dawn made the first delivery in Albuquerque Wednesday at Casa Sabina assisted living facility.