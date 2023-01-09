ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January 9th is the 230th anniversary of the first Balloon Ascension in the United States. Monday, historian Raffi Andonian explained the first hot air balloon flight.

In 1793 in Philadelphia a french man took the first ascension a couple of feet in the air with a crowd around. People back then would use ballooning for different things than recreation. According to Andonian, in the old days, people used ballooning to see what their opponent was doing.

In the early 1900s is when the first recreational sport came around. He also added that post-World War II is when recreational hot-air ballooning took off because people started viewing it more as a sport.