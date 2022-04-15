ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum will induct two new pilots into the hall of fame, including Dr. Carol Rymer-Davis, considered one of the most accomplished female gas balloon pilots of all time. Rymer Davis was born in Colorado but spent much of her life in Albuquerque.

She was killed along with Richard Abruzzo in September 2010 when they crashed in the Adriatic Sea while competing in the 54th Gordon Bennett Cup. Rymer-Davis set numerous records in altitude, distance, and duration in the late 70s to early 80s.

The other inductee is Vincent Leys of France who has set records for altitudes reached and time in the air. Their induction is set for the end of September at the Balloon Museum.