ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum announced its next S.T.E.A.M night event on June 18. Featuring bold patterns and designs all in celebration of the museum’s exhibition with the theme of Black & White from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join the Balloon Museum and presenting partner the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for an evening event of bold patterns and design in celebration of the museum’s exhibition. They will take a balloon and explore the science technology, engineering, art, and math that are involved in all of these topics.

Whether it’s in the uniforms worn by “Zebras” or Launch Directors during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta or in the artwork by the New Mexican artist, black and white designs are an important part of our culture and share history.

Visitors can meet artists featured in the exhibition and create works of art under their guidance. There will be hands-on art activities for all ages, live music by the Adrian Wall Trio, Tractor Brewing, and a food truck.

An all-ages event out of state adults $6, in-state adults $5, seniors $1 children 12 and under $3, and kids 5 and under are free.

For more information about the event or anything else visit their website.