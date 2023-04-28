ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ballet Folklórico del Norte is run by Señora Alarid who will be performing soon to benefit Make-A-Wish New Mexico. The charity event will take place at Volcano Vista High School, Performing Arts Center (PAC), on Saturday, April 29 from 7 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and they can be purchased at the door.

100% of the proceeds from the event will go to supporting Make-A-Wish New Mexico which will provide life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses throughout our state.

Señora Alarid started at Ballet Folklórico and taught at Del Norte High School for 30 years. When she retired her former students asked how they could continue dancing and that’s when they started performing for charities.

Their performances will showcase the 32 states of Mexico and the 11 dances from those states. To purchase tickets, visit https://ballet-folklorico.ticketleap.com/ballet-folklorico/details.

