Bags of dog waste litter city trails, parking lots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque puts bags, to pick up dog waste, at every trailhead and people are doing just that. Unfortunately, they’re not completing the second step of the process. People say the bags are a good idea but they’re not being used correctly. They believe it’s because of a lack of follow-through from pet owners and not enough trashcans along the trail.

Miguel Duran says he’s been walking the Bosque trails for years. He enjoys the scenery and exercising outdoors but says he notices a lot of dog waste along his route. “I’d probably say six or eight times; and I only go out about a mile and a half,” said Duran.

While a lot of pet owners pick up after their dog; they still leave the full bags along the trails. “Maybe there’s not enough trashcans along the way,” said Duran.

Wednesday morning News 13 crews found two bags of dog waste left in the parking lot at Rotary River Park trailhead, near Central and Tingley. On Tuesday, something similar at Boca Negra trail on Unser. The City’s Open Space Department says this isn’t uncommon.

“They don’t necessarily want to carry it through their whole hike; so we wind up with bags left on the trails,” said Bill Pentler, with the City’s Open Space Division.

The city says they have multiple trashcans at each trailhead and that’s where the bags of waste need to go. “It’s not that when we have a rainstorm it washes the piles into the river. It washes over the piles and carries the bacteria and all of the potential diseases down into the river,” said Pentler.

The city says they also have volunteers who walk the trails regularly, to clean up left behind ‘Mutt Mitts’ bags but they’d like to remind pet owners it’s their responsibility to throw those bags away. They say they won’t put trashcans along the trails because it would be too much for the city to maintain.

