Backyard Farming Series: How fermented compost can help your garden

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Elisabeth Stone, Open Space Cultural and Historic Resources Coordinator

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking to fine-tune your farming skills? Elisabeth Stone, Open Space Cultural and Historic Resources Coordinator, talked about how the backyard farming series at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House and how you can get involved.

Story continues below:

The first workshop is Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House in the South Valley. This workshop looks at how fermented compost can be a great way to convert weeds and other green waste into gardening gold.

The classes are free and no registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.bernco.gov/community-services/open-space/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES