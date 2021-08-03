Backyard Farming Series: How fermented compost can help your garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you looking to fine-tune your farming skills? Elisabeth Stone, Open Space Cultural and Historic Resources Coordinator, talked about how the backyard farming series at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House and how you can get involved.
The first workshop is Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Gutierrez-Hubbell House in the South Valley. This workshop looks at how fermented compost can be a great way to convert weeds and other green waste into gardening gold.
The classes are free and no registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.bernco.gov/community-services/open-space/