Backyard Farming Buzz provides online tips for home gardening community

WATCH: Full interview with Elisabeth Stone, site manager at Gutierrez Hubbell House History & Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Have you wanted to plant a garden but don’t know where to begin? If so, Backyard Farming Buzz can help. Elisabeth Stone, site manager at the Gutierrez Hubbell House History & Cultural Center discusses the program and how you can get involved.

Backyard Farming Buzz is a popular program that has developed in partnership with the Hubbell House Alliance several years ago. While the Gutierrez Hubbell House is currently closed for programs and museum visits they are still providing tips and useful information to the home gardening community and both new and established backyard farmers.

Backyard Farming Buzz will offer one to two suggested gardening actions online each week, making it easy and achievable for gardeners. Follow the Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Facebook page for Backyard Farming Buzz posts.

