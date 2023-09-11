BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — From protests to a flurry of lawsuits, the governor’s public health order has created nothing short of an uproar. The order bans open and concealed carry in public spaces throughout Bernalillo County for 30 days.

“That puts law-abiding people, who want to protect themselves, their families, their places of businesses, and their homes at odds with law enforcement,” Luis Valdes, a spokesperson for Gun Owners of America, said.

Even people in the Governor’s own party are decisively condemning the move.

Senator Joe Cervantes took to social media:

“Having passed key gun safety laws working with her administration, I call on the Governor to rescind her order outlawing arms. An unconstitutional approach undermines the important collaboration gun issues deserve, and the important role of a Governor to lead genuine reforms.”

Speaker of the House Javier Martinez said in a statement:

“Like many New Mexicans and citizens of Albuquerque, I am heartbroken that we have parents in our community who are mourning the loss of their young children to senseless gun violence. It’s absolutely critical that city, county, and state officials continue working together to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.

While I have strong concerns about the effectiveness and enforceability of this approach, we need to be focused on moving forward solutions that actually reduce gun violence and make our communities safer.”

Others didn’t have a side. “It certainly is a very bold move and did get people to honestly start looking at it and discussing it,” Senator Bill Soules said.

The governor said Friday she doesn’t expect criminals to follow the order and expects a legal challenge, calling it a “resounding message.”

A UNM Constitutional Law professor said he doesn’t think the health order will hold up in court. “The United States Supreme Court has spoken loudly and clearly since the Heller case, 2008, that regulations against the carrying, and possessing of firearms have to be very narrow to serve a public interest to the degree that it would justify overriding that right,” Joshua Kastenberg said.

The ACLU also made a statement about the order, expressing their concerns about it leading to over-policing.