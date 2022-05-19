WATCH: Full Interview with Nob Hill Main Street, Chris Smith President of the Board for Nob Hill Main Street & Howie Kaibel Minister of Culture and Brand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Main Street is back in action. They are hosting its annual Taste of Nob Hill event this weekend.

The event will take place on May 21 from noon to 3 P.M. It will include Nob Hill restaurants, bars and breweries to invite attendees to enjoy samples of their products. More than 15 Nob Hill businesses will be in attendance. Taste of Nob Hill is focused on reintroducing the historic Albuquerque area to individuals who have not visited recently.

The event requires a $15 entry fee with 15 sample tickets. Children under 12 are free but will need sample tickets for food and non-alcoholic drinks. They have sold out the HB Lounge entry ticket. For more information, visit here.

Samples to be given by: