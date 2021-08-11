Back to school supply drive asking for donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United, American Home Furniture & Mattress and Meow Wolf are teaming up for a back-to-school supply drive. They’re asking for donations to help fill 200 backpacks for local kids. Supplies can be dropped off this week at American Home Furniture & Mattress off I-25 and Comanche. Those who donate will be entered to win prizes.

“We are so grateful for the incredible partnership and community-first mindset that American Home Furniture & Mattress and Meow Wolf bring to the table,” said Executive Director of the Somos Unidos Foundation Chanel Wiese in a news release. “Together we can make the return to school a little easier for kids and families in our community.”

New Mexico United says they’re looking for supplies for students in grades 3-6 and some of the following items are specifically requested include:

  • Art supplies
  • Pencils
  • Notebooks
  • Folders
  • Glue Sticks
  • Pens
  • Coloring and Activity Books
  • Hand Sanitizer and Masks (youth-sized)
  • Books that inspire imagination and creativity
  •  Notes of encouragement

