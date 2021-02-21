Back the Blue event shows support for law enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro are showing their support for local law enforcement with a peaceful rally. New Mexico Backing the Blue organized the event this morning on Southern Boulevard in Rio Rancho.

The group says they wanted to show continued remembrance of fallen State Police Officer Darian Jarrott and support the officers who continue to put their lives on the line. “They do have to enforce the law, but it’s a job, they are human, they have families. They do need to go home alive at the end of the night,” said Back the Blue’s Presleigh Casaus.

The group also called attention to House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 227. They claim that stripping away non-lethal methods for detaining suspects puts law enforcement lives at risk.