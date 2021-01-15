Back in Use recycles devices for seniors and the disabled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Adelante – Back in Use is a nonprofit program that takes donations of wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs, and other assistive devices and gives them away to people with disabilities and seniors in need. All equipment is inspected, cleaned, and sanitized by Back in Use before it is distributed.

Meta Hirschl is the VP of Information Systems at Back in Use says the service they provide is a big help to the community. “We want to support people and their dreams. That’s the Adelante mission really, is to be a community resource,” Hirschl says.

The organization has given away over 8,300 pieces of equipment so far. They say, if they were to buy that equipment new, it would cost over $1.3 million. If anyone has unused wheelchairs, walkers, or other devices that could help others, they can donate them securely on the Back in Use website.