Back by popular demand, ‘The Book of Mormon’ returns to Popejoy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Back by popular demand, “The Book of Mormon” is returning to Albuquerque. The production is the winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Featured Actress and more.

Actor Andy Huntington Jones visits the set to discuss what this masterpiece is all about. Huntington Jones, who plays Elder McKinley, describes the musical as a humorous yet heartfelt piece.

“The story is about these two Mormon missionaries, very optimistic, they go to change the world, they end up going to a place and finding the world maybe does not revolve around them and hilarity ensues,” said Huntington Jones.

While controversial, the musical has received praise from around the world and returns for a limited engagement at Popejoy Hall.

“The Book of Mormon” features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert, and Matt Stone. The production is choreographed by Casey Nicolaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for the musical is the winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on Ghostlight Records.

“The Book of Mormon” is now playing at Popejoy Hall and runs through Sunday, February 9. For tickets, visit Popejoy’s website, call 505-925-5858, visit UNM Ticketing Service located at the UNM Bookstore, or visit its new location at 800 Bradbury Drive SE. For more information on “The Book of Mormon” visit the musical’s official website.