Baby skunks rescued by BioPark become animal ambassadors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Society posted a video of three little orphaned skunks recently taken in at the BioPark. At the time, they hadn’t even opened their eyes yet, but now they are seven weeks old and eager to explore their surroundings.
Keepers say the sense of touch is especially important as baby animals learn to bond and communicate, so they are using a lot of physical contact to help them feel at home. The skunks will become BioPark animal ambassadors representing their counterparts in the wild.