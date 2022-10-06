ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early Thursday morning, a group of men who are part of the crew for the three bumblebee balloons noticed the baby bee “Joelly Bee” was missing. The crew said the balloon was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the Townplace Suites Hotel by the Albuqueruqe International Sunport.

They say the bee was in a green double-door trailer that was being pulled by a red Chevy truck. They say the truck has Texas plates, and the trailer has Arizona plates. The license plate on the trailer is S-89702. The pilot also shared photos on his Facebook.

The crew says the mom and dad bees will still be flying Thursday at the Special Shape Rodeo. The pilot has reached out to the police; if you have any information, you are being asked to contact the police or Bob Romaneschi at 602-469-7262.