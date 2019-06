ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque mother and baby are recovering after an unexpected arrival. The crew at Albuquerque Fire Station 9 was awakened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to knocking on the front door.

An excited but frantic man said his wife was in labor. Four minutes later, firefighters delivered a healthy baby girl.

The family was on their way to the hospital when they realized they weren’t going to make it.