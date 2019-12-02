Babies race for good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It might be one of the most adorable races out there, the Second Annual Diaper Dash.

At halftime of the Lobo basketball game, six to 12-month-old babies raced to become the fastest in Albuquerque. Little Bralyn Edged out the competition thanks to the help of a stuffed animal, and the family made sure to practice beforehand.

“Oh yeah, we did. We’re in the racing community so we had to race a little bit, we had a slow start but we got it,” said Bralyn’s mother. Bralyn received a bag full of goodies.

The race was part of UNM Hospital’s Diaper Drive, which collected diapers for New Mexico families.