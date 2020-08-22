ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is offering seniors a safer way to meet their next, new best friend. Wednesdays, at the Eastside Shelter on Lomas and I-40, are now reserved for seniors as well as other people at high health risk for COVID-19. Adoption fees also continue to be waived.
Latest News
- AWD Eastside Shelter reserves Wednesdays for seniors, high-risk
- City buys old law office property near Coronado Park
- Water Utility Authority offers conservation tips amid hot weather conditions
- U.S. Census vital to providing services for children in New Mexico
- Sacred Wind Communications, Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico expand access to online learning