AWD Eastside Shelter reserves Wednesdays for seniors, high-risk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is offering seniors a safer way to meet their next, new best friend. Wednesdays, at the Eastside Shelter on Lomas and I-40, are now reserved for seniors as well as other people at high health risk for COVID-19. Adoption fees also continue to be waived.

