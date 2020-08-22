AWD Eastside Shelter reserves Wednesdays for seniors, high-risk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - From parking and transit to the BioPark and Sunport, the city has lost money left and right during the pandemic. But one revenue stream is doing better than it did before the virus arrived.

Golfers filled Ladera Golf Course for the first round of the city's men's championship. Course director Bill Harvey says it's not just special events that keep them busy. Over the past few months, they've seen a steady wave of golfers hitting the greens. "We're taking tee times at 5:30 right now, 5:45 for nine holes. Very unusual. Our practice area has been flooded daily," Harvey says.