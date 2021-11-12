Award-winning robotics team hosts Robot Rumble event at Cottonwood Mall

WATCH: Full interview with Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average and Tori MacMillan, president of R4 Robotics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This past weekend, the R4 Creating Robotics program competed against 19 other teams in the BEST Robotics Competition and took home the top award. Be Greater Than Average CEO Dr. Shelly Gruenig and R4 Robotics President Tori MacMillan discuss the team’s success and highlight the upcoming Robot Rumble event.

The team’s awards include first place best overall, second place robot, first place engineering notebook, first place exhibit booth, and first place critical design interview. The team now advances to the regional competition that will be held in Dallas in early December.

This weekend at Cottonwood Mall, kids ages six and up can learn about the power of robotics at the Robot Rumble event on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for just $15. A team will start with a completed robot and will then modify it to meet challenges.

No experience is necessary and the team will be mentored by the R4 Creating Robotics program. Space is limited, to register for the event, visit Be Greater Than Average’s website.