Award winning photojournalist displays work in Albuquerque

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s won countless awards for his compelling photographs. Rick Kozak traveled the world for thirty years capturing history with his camera.

Rick Kozak’s crystal blue eyes have seen the world with a unique perspective. Kozak, a five-time recipient of The White House News Photographers Association “Pictures of the Year” Award, has used that perspective to capture significant moments in history.

His stunning photos, once published in major news outlets like The Washington Times and Time Magazine, show deep emotion. Telling true stories about men, women, and children around the globe.

“These are just historic moments that I was very fortunate in life to be able to witness,” said Kozak. Kozak is now retired, he lives in Rio Rancho, and now at least a dozen of his favorite pictures are on display at Oasis Albuquerque on Menaul.

He says while he’s technically retired he’s never really stopped taking pictures. He says he’s been privileged to experience history as it’s unfolding.

You can see the photos for free Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. in the morning to 4 p.m.