ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After raving success, Basit Gauba, known for his flavorful food creations with restaurants like Tikka Spice and Kukri is now expanding his menu even further. The local chef is bringing his award winning smashburger to the downtown Albuquerque 505 Central Food Hall.

“It’s been great we’ve been getting a lot of support from the local community here, we are a little different from other restaurants,” said Gauba. Bringing flavors from his hometown of Pakistan. The proclaimed ‘Chief Burger Smasher’ opened his third spin off restaurant at Pacific Rim Food Park in Northeast Albuquerque. “Stackers was kind of like a spin off of our Duke City Smashburger which won the triple award of the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown in 2022, and that kind of led to us launching stackers,” said Gauba.

Now, Gauba is planning an expansion to a more centralized location inside the 505 Central Food Hall. “Mark Baker, who owns the food hall, offered us a spot for the burger shop. So, we took that as an opportunity and a couple of months back we signed the lease and stuff.”

Gauba says he’s not done yet, as he continues to plan expansions of his tasteful menu over the next two years. He says he expects his Stackers location inside the downtown food hall to open by the end of the July.