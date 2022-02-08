ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scammers are everywhere. They can strike at any time and when you don’t know what to look for you may be the target. They often prey on the elderly community.

Veronica Cordova gives details about the ‘Senior Scam Jam’ series and how Bernalillo County is educating local seniors about the scam threats that are out there. The reason why the elderly are at risk is that they can be more trusting, more polite when giving information, or have experienced social isolation. The series gives individuals a chance to learn a lot about scams, from understanding the questions to understanding the types of scams. It will allow people to see the ‘red flags’ and guidelines to look for, anyone and everyone can attend to gain knowledge on how these scams work to protect everyone around.

Keep yourself protected, keep your guard up, and look for resources before you get affected. You can check out the ‘Senior Scam Jam’ series online which premieres on Feb. 23 at 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. and on Mar. 23 at 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.