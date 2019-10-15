Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies shot 21 times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report shows a woman killed by Bernalillo County deputies was shot nearly two dozen times.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute near Rio Bravo and Second Street back in July when they say Elisha Lucero charged at them with a knife. That’s when they opened fire and killed her. According to the autopsy, she was hit 21 times.

The report says she had a history of meth use and medical investigators confirmed that. The results of a separate toxicology report are still pending.

Lucero’s family says she suffered from mental health issues. After the shooting, Sheriff Manny Gonzales said deputies took that into consideration, but her mental health was not why they were there.