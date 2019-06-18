Autopsy: Man killed by Uber driver had ecstasy in system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An autopsy report shows a man killed by an Uber driver was shot multiple times in the back.

James Porter was shot and killed on St. Patrick’s Day along I-25 near Montano. The driver, Clayton Benedict, told officers the two got into a fight over a clean-up fee after Porter’s friend threw up in the backseat.

Benedict told police Porter threatened to run him over, which is when police say Benedict opened fire. According to an OMI report, Porter was shot five times — four times in the back.

A toxicology report also shows Porter had alcohol, as well as ecstasy in his system at the time of the shooting. The District Attorney’s office says prosecutors are determining if charges will be filed in the case, but that the reports are crucial in moving forward.

Related Coverage: