ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little more than a year since the City of Albuquerque rolled out its first, speed enforcement cameras. Now, nearly 100,000 citations later, a new report from the city shows drivers are slowing down.

The city reported for more than a year, its automated speed enforcement cameras across the metro have been working around the clock to catch speeding drivers. To date, the city’s placed 17 cameras in areas known for speeding.

“You can see the average speed is going down in all situations. That is one of the most important outcomes that has become clear in these cameras,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

See Current Camera Locations Below:

Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (eastbound) Live 4/25/2022 Gibson between Carlisle and San Mateo (westbound) Live 4/25/2022 Unser at Tower (northbound) Live 6/10/2022 San Mateo just north of Montgomery (southbound) Live 8/01/2022 Lomas at Virginia (westbound) Live 8/01/2022 Unser at Flor Del Sol (just north of Dellyne) (northbound) Live 8/01/2022 Coal at Cornell (eastbound) Live 8/08/2022 Lead at Mesa (westbound) Live 8/08/2022 Central in between Tingley and New York (westbound) Live 8/15/2022 Montgomery & Jennifer (westbound) Live 3/13/2023 Montgomery & Julie (eastbound) Live 3/13/2023 98th between Tower and Central (northbound) Live 3/29/2023 Avenida Cesar Chavez and Walter (eastbound) Live 4/12/2023 Eubank just north of Central (northbound) Live 4/26/2023 Ellison & Black Diversion Channel Trail crossing (eastbound) Live 5/5/2023 Lomas near 3rd Street (eastbound) Live 5/12/2023 Wyoming just north of Academy (northbound) Live 5/23/2023

A recent report by the city shows about a 7% decrease in average driver speed along those stretches, as well as close to a 90% decrease in people speeding by more than 10 miles an hour. Since data shows people are less likely to survive high-speed crashes, the city said this is a key improvement.

“We are really encouraged by the progress of this program so far, and we are really looking forward to continuing this progress,” said Albuquerque Vision Zero Program Manager Valerie Hermanson.

The city said its most significant improvement in driver speed reduction was along the Gibson corridor, where the number of speeders is down by 88%. That corridor is where last May, a camera captured a top speed of 150 miles an hour along the 40-mile-an-hour stretch.

“We have taken action to go after those drivers that are driving well over those posted speed limits. We actually have an arrest warrant for one of those drivers who was driving over 100 miles an hour who was also found to be driving on a revoked driver’s license,” said Albuquerque Police Department Lieutenant Chris Patterson.

Another critical camera location has been Central and Tingley where nearly two years ago, 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya was hit and killed at the intersection.

“We decided to do this, and we decided to do it for real, and fundamentally, we have got to change our behavior. We also know that it is starting to work, and it is starting to slow down [drivers],” said Mayor Keller.

Now, the city is looking to cover more roadways, partnering with New Mexico’s Department of Transportation to include speed cameras along state roads, specifically Coors and Paseo Del Norte.

“Now, it doesn’t matter, because on Coors and Paseo, speed cameras are also coming, which institutionally have been real raceways at times,” Mayor Keller said.

ASE Cameras Coming Soon Are Listed Below

Coors just south of Ellison (southbound) Paseo del Norte at Louisiana (westbound) Coors between Montaño and Paseo del Norte (northbound)

The city reported this fall, it will start booting delinquent drivers with three or more unpaid speed camera citations, which are $100 each. Officials said they will release more details on that program soon.