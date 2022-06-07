ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly a dozen automotive shops in southeast Albuquerque are being targeted by a burglar, each of them suffering thousands of dollars in damages. Owners of the shops recently caught up with the man they believe is behind the break-ins.

Surveillance video from Taz Automotive on Juan Tabo near I-40, shows a man rifling through a desk, using a pry bar to open the cash drawer. Once he finds what he wants, he dumps the money in his bag and takes off.

Kristopher Miller, owner of All American Garage, says the same man hit his shop on San Mateo near Central. He believes he is also behind at least ten other auto shop burglaries in the area. “Some lost money, some lost tools, myself, a lot of property damage,” Miller said.

Using surveillance photos and videos from all those shops, Miller says he was able to track the suspected burglar down on Central and Wisconsin on Monday afternoon. After following him, Miller confronted the man, Cody Henson.

“He was high out of his mind,” Miller said, when asked how the conversation went. “He had drugs on him, he had a pipe on him,” Miller said.

Miller called the Albuquerque Police Department and Henson was arrested. He’s now being held on a probation violation. In 2019, Henson was convicted of 40 counts of commercial burglary, and criminal damage to property. He was sentenced to five years but got credit for time served. He served about a year behind bars and was released on parole. Now, Miller says he and other auto shop owners are having to deal with the repercussions of his release, and he’s fed up.

“People just continuously go around doing whatever they feel like, with no worry that they’re going to jail, or getting in trouble because they won’t,” Miller said.

APD says charges are pending against Henson for his alleged involvement in a burglary at Campos Auto, on May 28th. They say they’re investigating if he had any involvement in the others.