Auto shop employee survives scuffle with inexperienced robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man owes his life to a criminal’s lack of experience with a gun. Video captures the frighteningly close call after the criminal took an employee’s gun and tried to shoot him with it at close range.

The owner of Dan’s Automotive had to stare down the barrel of his own gun not once, not twice, but three times after a run-in with a neighborhood nuisance.

“He pulled the trigger three times and I don’t know why it didn’t go off. He didn’t know how to work the safety, ” the employee said.

The would-be killer, Jacquan Abe, is a 22-year-old man who lives behind the store on Eubank near I-40. Abe had accused the business of using surveillance cameras to record his house.

“I said, I don’t have anything to film our house, and he had a razor blade,” the employee said.

When he showed up at the front door last month, the owner’s son grabbed his gun and stuffed it in his holster before heading outside to confront Abe.

After taking a razor blade to his face a few times, the victim’s gun fell out of his waistband during the scuffle. Abe would pull the slide back on the 9mm three times and try to unload three shots into the mechanic’s head.

“He would’ve put three rounds in me right there. I would not be talking right now,” the employee said. “He got me pretty good, but you know what? I’m alive.”

Police say Abe then took the gun and help up an insurance shop down the street. He was caught a few days later and is now behind bars on federal charges.