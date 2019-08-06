Auto repair shop awards grant to local Boys and Girls Club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local auto repair shop is helping kids succeed through a generous donation.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico was recently awarded a grant from Firestone. They used that funding to purchase a new van, which will help them take kids to and from the club after school.

“Do more field trips, give them the experiences that they need that they might not otherwise get if they weren’t part of the Boys and Girls Club,” Colby Wilson said.

Right now, the Boys and Girls Club location in Rio Rancho serves between 150 and 200 kids every day.