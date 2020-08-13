Authorities searching for man facing federal firearm, carjacking charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man facing carjacking and firearm charges is now the target of the federal Operation Legend and authorities are offering a $1,000 reward. Manuel Chavira, 25, is accused of pulling a gun on two women. Last month, after asking to borrow their phone outside the San Jose Cemetery near Coors and Arenal.

Authorities say he took off with their car. Chavira is described as 5’10” with a bullet wound scar on his nose and four tattoos. Anyone with information is asked to call your local FBI office.