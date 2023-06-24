ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque. They said there is no danger to the public.
According to Albuquerque Police, an officer-involved shooting occurred near El Mezquite Market at the northeast corner of 98th Street and Central Avenue. A person was shot, and no officers were injured.
The Multi-Agency Task Force was called to the scene.