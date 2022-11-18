ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials responded to a crash Friday night. The incident involved multiple vehicles.
A crash happened on Lomas near Eubank. At least three vehicles were seen by the KRQE crew at the site of the crash.
As of 9:20 p.m., the cause of the crash is unknown. Once more information is learned, this article will be updated.