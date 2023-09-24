ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) was called out to the area near Lomas and Eubank for a bomb threat this afternoon.
APD said someone called in to make a threat, but they did not find anything suspicious. They also reported people were evacuated at the nearby stores in the area.