Author V.F. Sharp holds book signing for ‘The Forest of Arrows; The Prince of Old Vynterra’

A book that came straight from a dream. After years of trials and tribulations, “The Forest of Arrows; The Prince of Old Vynterra” was officially published and broke Amazon’s top sellers list by getting to number 32 on its very first release day.

Author V.F. Sharp discusses her book as well as an upcoming book signing. Sharp explains that after having an unusual dream, she told her family about it who then suggested she write a book on the event.

Despite never writing a book before, Sharp was determined and sent a draft to a professional Philadelphia editor. Halfway through her editing and rewrites, Sharp suffered from chronic pain that left her bedbound for three months.

In March of 2019, her book was finally published and broke Amazon’s top sellers list by getting to number 32 on its release day. The first fantasy novel in an upcoming trilogy, the book takes readers on an exhilarating adventure through the mystical kingdom of Old Vynterra and its surrounding territories where all magic has been banned for centuries and magical beings are forced to live apart from human lands.

“The Forest of Arrows; The Prince of Old Vynterra” is now available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Page One Books, Title Wave Books, and Organic Books.

On Saturday, November 16 V.F. Sharp will be holding a book signing at Barnes and Noble at Coronado Mall. The event will take place at 1 p.m.