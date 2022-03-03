ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thomas Fellows has published nine different books at only 32-years-old. His fourth book, “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering,” is enlightening readers on the value of empathy and helping out a worthy cause.

Fellows says all the proceeds from his book will go to NAMI for suicide awareness. His goal behind writing this book is that no one will commit suicide again. He says the more suffering you go through the more empathy you have. He believes this has helped him in the field of technology sales because he sells with empathy. Fellows’ mentor, CEO Doug McDermott, taught him that nice guys don’t finish last, they finish first. And this is something that is great advice to live by

You can find his book at Barnes and Noble across the country and on amazon. For more information on suicide awareness and prevention you can visit NAMI. For more information on Fellows and his other books you can visit: thfellows.com