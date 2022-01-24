Author on unique journey stops in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An author traveling across America stopped in Albuquerque on Sunday, Jan. 23. Daniel Seddiqui is visiting 65 major cities through all 50 states in the US.

At each stop, Seddiqui is creating a moment that best symbolizes the culture of the city he’s in. On Sunday, he sculpted and painted a piece of balloon-shaped pottery with a Pueblo artist.

He says it’s a way to learn about what unifies us as a country. “I’ll be calling my next book, ‘Piecing Together America,’ because as a broken country I through we can really unite behind our craftsmanship, innovation, creativity, artwork, and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” said Seddiqui.

Seddiqui is cutting a piece of turquoise at the Turquoise Museum on Monday, Jan. 24. Then he’s off to El Paso to create a pair of leather boots.