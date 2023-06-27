ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local award-winning author of the ‘Idol Fantasy’ book series Sonja Dewing is releasing her final book of the series on July 14.

A locally written four-part book series follows two different characters Leslie Kicklighter and Aj Bluehorse trying to save a group of tourists that have been stranded in the Amazon by an Inca God. In book two, AJ has inherited magic powers and is solving a mystery on the reservation. There is also an overarching villain who’s trying to take over the world. Books 3 and 4 deal with him and the women working to stop him.

For more information about Sonja Dewing visit sonjadewing.com.