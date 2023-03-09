ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlyn Montes de Oca is an international speaker, author, and animal advocate who founded the animal-human health connection. She frequently talks at national and international conferences on how human health, happiness, and longevity are improved through her relationship with our pets.

Four years ago, she took a DNA test for fun and discovered her parents, immigrants from Mexico, were not her biological parents. She also learned that most of her family, including 63 first cousins, knew the truth, but never told her. “Putting the pieces of one’s identity back together again after a traumatizing blow is painful,” said Montes de Oca. But during this time, she adopted a dog from a hoarding situation in Rowe, N.M.

Montes will be hosting a book event on March 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Barnes and Noble on the West location. Ten percent of her book proceeds will benefit Animal Protection New Mexico.