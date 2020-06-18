Author Dannie De Novo discusses five things to teach your kids during scary, difficult times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret the nation is facing unprecedented times and on top of that, there are frightening events going on. It’s times like these where children need guidance from their parents the most.

Author and happiness coach, Dannie De Novo discusses five things to teach your kids during times like these. De Novo explains that the five topics to cover with your children are to think, experiences, attitude, coping, and heart.

Thinking critically involves connecting new ideas with previous knowledge to solve problems and be innovative. “So this is a great time to teach your kids how to take all this new information that’s coming in and put it up against their knowledge that they already have,” said De Novo. “Encourage them to start thinking in a more creative way and become a little bit more innovative, this helps them solve problems and when they feel confident that they can solve problems they’re happier people.”

Experiences are valuable learning tools if we experience consciously. “Talk to them about the experiences they’re having right now, and see if they’re really paying attention to it or if they’re sort of just numbing out on screen time and then after they go through some things ask them some questions to engage them,” said De Novo. “What did you think, how did you feel, what did you learn from all of this?”

Attitude is how you decide to look after yourself, your life, and your world. “I think this is a really good time to take a look at our own attitudes and see how we’re dealing with everything because we can’t expect our kids to be in a good mood if we’re not in a good mood,” said De Novo.

Coping skills make kids resilient after experiencing pain, loss, or failure. “I think parents are having a hard time right now because it’s a lot,” said De Novo. “Again, parents have not experienced anything like this themselves so this is new territory for us as well and then we’re trying to help our children. So, I really just say do the best you can do, this is a great time to do some meditation and sort of clear out all that chatter that’s going on in our heads all-day long and listen to that quiet voice inside of us that grounds us and helps us feel confident.



Heart is having the courage to do and achieve all of the above.

For more information on Dannie De Novo, visit her website, Instagram, and YouTube Channel. De Novo’s international bestselling book, “Get in a Good Mood & Stay There” is available on Amazon. She also has a series of Little Red Barn children’s books.