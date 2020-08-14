August is Bystanders’ Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Bystanders Awareness Month is a national effort to encourage bystanders to speak up if they witness a crime.

Bystander interventions is the act of assisting someone in an emergency or non-emergency situation. This can range from talking to a friend who appears depressed, to helping someone who is being abused in some way. Bystander intervention is also essential in preventing sexual violence.

The Community Prosecutor for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office Theresa Romero says the job of the bystander is an important one. “People, oftentimes, may be less likely to respond or act or intervene if there are a lot of other people around. This is what’s known as the ‘bystander effect,'” Romero said. “We want to encourage our community members to be active bystanders and take action when they see a troubling situation.”

The Albuquerque Police Department’s crime prevention unit has information available to the public on how to prevent crimes and can be reached at (505) 768-2006. Other resources can be found on Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office website.