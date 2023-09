ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ricardo Veleta-Hernandez was formally charged after an apartment fire last month.

According to the criminal complaint, Veleta-Hernandez did more than $100,000 of damage at an apartment complex near Carlisle and Candelaria.

Veleta-Hernandez was charged with numerous crimes, including arson and drug trafficking. He could serve up to 20 years if convicted.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.