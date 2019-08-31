August 30 Evening Rush: Authorities investigate pipe bomb found at Estancia High

1. The bomb scare at Estancia High School has police stepping up their presence at Friday night’s football game. School staff found a pipe bomb in the parking lot of the football field on Thursday.

2. Police say they got a call from a Good Samaritan after a group of three girls complained about a man showing his private parts and touching their legs. The girls were all under the age of 13, according to police, and had a lemonade stand inside the complex.

3. The upper level high is struggling to make it to New Mexico, which will continue mainly dry and hot conditions through the next week. Sunday will be our best shot at rain in Albuquerque with hit-or-miss storms along the Rio Grande Valley.

4. The state’s attorney general is recommending state officials take back land leased to Jeffery Epstein. A portion of the “Zorro Ranch” south of Santa Fe partially rests on land he leased from the State Land Office.

5. It was five years ago when 12-year-old Mason Campbell opened fire inside the gym at Berrendo Middle School in Roswell. He seriously wounded two of his classmates. Campbell was sentenced to serve time until he’s 21, but now at just 18, he’s trying to get out.

