August 26 Evening Rush: Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run seek help finding missing truck

1. Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run near Cottonwood Mall are afraid the driver is going to get away the crime. They’re rallying with a plea for the public: help police find the pickup truck that hit him, so the case doesn’t fall apart.

2. An Albuquerque business owner has put a donation bucket on his counter to help pay for the county’s new sick leave ordinance. After KRQE News 13 told the owner the law doesn’t apply to him, he said the donation bucket can help for his workers’ sick days if the city ends up passing a similar law.

3. Nineteen states including New Mexico are suing the Trump administration over a new plan aimed at migrant families. The Flores Agreement requires the government to release detained migrant families into the U.S. within 20 days, but the new plan would have them stay together indefinitely while their asylum request is being reviewed.

4. A backdoor cold front will sweep into New Mexico tonight leading to cooler temps and more showers through the week. The metro area will see winds crank up tonight as the cooler air moves in. Tomorrow storms will favor the east side of the state. Through the week scattered storms will be possible.

5. The Albuquerque Uber driver who killed a passenger on St. Patrick’s Day says he feared for his life when he opened fire. Video of Clayton Benedict’s interview with police was shown in District Court on Monday, as a judge decided he’ll be tried for voluntary manslaughter, rather than second-degree murder.

The Evening’s Top Stories