August 23 Evening Rush: New charges filed in murder of former Marine

1. A woman is now charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a former Marine. Investigators connected Francisco Gomez and his girlfriend, Jeannine Willard, to the murder of Matthew Gurule after they were seen on surveillance using Gurule’s credit cards. Police issued an arrest warrant after Willard never showed to pretrial services.

2. Albuquerque police deal with a barrage of mental health-related calls. But for the first time, they’re seeing those numbers decline, and they say it has a lot to do with getting people the help they need instead of throwing them in jail.

3. The Albuquerque community will come together Friday night to remember 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Friday would have marked her 13th birthday. Martens was brutally murdered in 2016. A memorial service for Victoria will take place at 6 p.m. at Mariposa Basin Park.

4. The city of Albuquerque is looking to adopt Bernalillo County’s sick leave ordinance. City councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis have asked city council staff to study adopting the county ordinance in the city of Albuquerque.

5. Thunderstorms will continue to be strong and possibly severe in eastern New Mexico. Despite the good lift and moisture, a lack of rotation should prevent storms from becoming destructive. Dry air aloft is evident in central New Mexico with showers quickly tapering off.

