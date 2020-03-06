Audit reviews alleged favoritism in city hiring practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City’s planning department is accused of playing favorites when hiring in recent years.

The Inspector-General just released an audit into the hiring practices of that department and the city of Albuquerque. “I guess the thing that shocks me the most is that they don’t have a policy,” Tom Caffery said.

The audit turned up a note that showed the mayor’s office advised the staff on who to hire, later finding it came from a staffer in the CAO’s office. They also found there were no justification letters for the hires in 17 of 22 cases reviewed, and very few interviews were held despite large pools of candidates.

“It certainly isn’t fair. Maybe people have missed out on these positions,” Patrick Patton of Albuquerque said.

In summary, the report states that despite the allegations, the IG cannot definitively say whether any city rules were broken because the department does not have a solid policy, process or consistent record of information.

The IG recommends the city-wide HR department make a policy to outline the hiring process, like how long a job should be posted and how many applicants should be interviewed, noting that the City has been working on a policy revision since November.

In a statement, the city’s HR director said the following:

“The CAO’s Office takes seriously any allegations of favoritism in the merit system. We are requiring a thorough review of internal controls that were identified as problems in the Inspector-General’s report and the department will implement any changes needed to ensure a fair hiring process.”

The Inspector-General recommends city HR should also make a better system for keeping and tracking employee records to help the City with future employee promotions, salary increases, discipline, investigations, and audits.

As for that note or email about an advised hire from a staff member in CAO Sarita Nair’s office, the CAO is the mayor’s second-in-command.