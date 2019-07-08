Audit recommends better redevelopment fund tracking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report is raising questions about how the city tracks millions of dollars it uses to spur on development around Albuquerque.

The city’s Office of the Internal Audit just looked at the so-called Fund 275, or Metropolitan Redevelopment Fund.

“[It] covers property management and programmatic costs associated with the Metropolitan Redevelopment Program, including the rehabilitation of Old Albuquerque High, De Anza Motel, Unser and Central, and the Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund,” a city official said in an emailed statement.

The review shows nearly $4.5 million in expenditures over the past eight years.

This check did not question the validity of the projects or contracts, but how the money is being tracked and recorded. It highlighted $260,000 in expenditures that didn’t have “sufficient documentation or explanation.”

It also states the city could not confirm that payroll went to employees working exclusively on fund 275 projects.

“It shouldn’t be hard to keep track of what’s going on,” Mackenzie Kay said in downtown Albuquerque on Monday. “How do we know that they’re actually putting money towards what we think they’re putting it towards?”

“There should be a better system in place,” Darius Helm added.

The Office of Internal Audit did look at a sampling of expenses and found they were in compliance with the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency’s mission.

The report recommends the city makes sure the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency submits an annual report, something that hasn’t been done in eight years. It also suggests the city assign staff to make sure these funds are used properly.

The mayor’s office said it will start an improved system of checks and balances.