Attorneys for cop impersonator claim he has mental health issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen impersonating a cop got caught in the act. Now, his attorneys claim the District Attorney’s office is gunning for him because it became a high-profile case after the video of his arrest went viral.

The district attorney’s office says that’s a bogus claim.

Last fall, Albuquerque Police spotted 18-year-old Brenden Wysynski with a badge on his hip, impersonating a deputy. He had pulled a man over for speeding.

Wysynski’s attorney says he suffers from autism and mental illness and has tried to get the DA’s office to sign off on getting him in a mental health program. If completed, would wipe a conviction from his record.

“Why deny him this opportunity? Is it because the case went viral? The DA’s actions in this case are baffling,” said attorney Maxwell Kauffman.

The video of Wysynski’s arrest became an online sensation…picked up by the Washington Post, and even CNN.

And the public defenders office feels that because of the national attention, their client has become a target.

“He has suffered a lot from this case, from death threats… loss of multiple jobs,” Kauffman said.

The DA’s office says the defense has never raised competency concerns and Wysynski knew exactly what he was doing.

They point out that he was competent enough to make his vehicle look like a police cruiser with lights and other equipment.

They also say he was competent enough to carry a badge and have a gun in his car when he pulled the driver over.

Their statement went on to say, “He chose to make the decision he made that evening.” And say, by his own admission, even he knew what he was doing was wrong.

The DA’s Office also says they offered Wysynski a plea that would’ve wiped a conviction from his record if he completed a program. but the fact that he pleaded guilty plea to the crime would stay on his record.

Wysynski’s trial is set for March 17. Impersonating a police officer can carry up to a year in jail.