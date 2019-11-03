Attorneys answer local small business questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small business owners in New Mexico had their legal questions answered on Saturday.

The City of Albuquerque Small Business Office, the State Bar of New Mexico, and the UNM School of Law hosted the “Pro Bono Intellectual Property Fair.” Attorneys gave free advice to different inventors, artists, and creatives in the metro area.

They say the advice could save money down the line. “A few hundred bucks now can save you many thousands later. Say you should’ve talked to someone about your branding and later on, you end up a year or two down the road after you’ve already branded your company, you learn that you infringed on someone else’s trademark,” said Attorney Justin Muehlmeyer.

Attorneys also gave tips on how to form a business and connected attendees with more resources.