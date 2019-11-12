Attend viewing of ‘Bridge of Spies’ and book signing during National Museum of Nuclear Science & History event

The downing of an American U-2 spy plane that was piloted by Francis Gary Powers over the Soviet Union on May 1, 1960, is one of the most talked-about events of the Cold War. On Friday, November 22, join the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to meet with Francis Gary Powers Jr., author of the book “Spy Pilot” and son of the U-2 spy pilot to view a special showing of “Bridge of Spies” at the museum.

Director of PR and marketing Jennifer Hayden provides details about the event and also demonstrates how to create a hidden message, a project similar to the activities created in the museum’s winter day camps for students.

The 1960 downing of the Powers’ plane was depicted in the Steven Spielberg movie, “Bridge of Spies” which shows how Powers was captured by the KGB, subjected to a televised trial, imprisoned, and eventually released by Soviet authorities. He was released in exchange for the captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and Francis Gary Powers, Jr. will be introduced by retired executive director of the CIA Museum and National Museum of Nuclear Science & History Board Member Toni Hiley. The author will speak about his father’s experiences in the Cold War and the movie “Bridge of Spies” will be shown.

A book signing of “Spy Pilot” by Francis Gary Powers Jr. will follow the screening.

Tickets to the event cost $25 or $15 for museum members. Guests can also attend the VIP reception which will include an opportunity to meet Francis Gary Powers Jr. before the event for $50.

Tickets can be purchased online at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History website.