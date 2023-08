ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities responded to an area in southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday night. The SWAT Unit was activated.

According to Albuquerque Police Department, officers were trying to locate and arrest a man who had a felony warrant around 2 p.m. They stated the man barricaded himself inside a home in the 1000 block of Valencia Drive SE and refused to leave.

SWAT officers were called to the scene.